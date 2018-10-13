Clifford James Blankenship, 71, of Texas City passed away Thursday, October 11, 2018 at his residence.
Funeral services will be held 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 16, 2018 at Emken-Linton Funeral Home. Graveside Services will be 10:45 a.m., Wednesday, October 17, 2018 at Houston National Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 16, 2018 at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City.
Clifford was born September 24, 1947 in Smithville, Texas. He was a graduate of Texas City High School Class of 1966. He was a Charter member of St. John’s United Methodist Church. Clifford served two tours in Vietnam with the US Navy on the USS Canberra.
Survivors include parents, James and Dorothy Blankenship; sons, Troy James Blankenship and wife Stacy, and Bradley Daniel Blankenship; grandchildren, Tyler James Blankenship, Trevor Daniel Blankenship and Sage Marie Blankenship, other relatives and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.