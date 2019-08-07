GALVESTON—Wayne Earl Webb age 70 of Galveston passed away Friday August 2, 2019 surrounded by family, friends, his faithful canine and beloved antiques at his home in Galveston.
Funeral services are 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019 Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston, Reverend Aaron Sanders officiating. Entombment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park Mausoleum in Port Arthur. Visitors will be received at the funeral home on Friday from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Wayne will haunt anyone wearing a suit. Casual/Island casual attire is encouraged.
Wayne was born Tuesday, February 15, 1949 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Port Arthur, Texas to Oscar Ray Webb, Sr. and Edna Watson Webb. He was a graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School, class of 1967. He went on to continue his education at Lamar University. Following college he joined the U.S. Army Reserve serving honorably for 6 years. While in the Reserve he became employed with Goodyear Tire and Rubber.
In 1978 he began working for Houston Lighting and Power as a chemist. He ended his career in 1997 during deregulation of the electric industry as Supervisor of Flue Gas Emissions Testing. After a long career in the corporate world, Wayne became the owner of Bellpark Antiques in Houston, a business he was passionate about and continued until 2006. He then began working for Enterprise Car Leasing, an association that he continued until earlier this year when health issues prevented him from continuing to work.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar Ray Webb, Sr. and Edna Watson Webb and a brother, Oscar Ray Webb, Jr.
Survivors include his partner/spouse of nearly 31 years, William R. “Casey” Campbell and their beloved canine Buffy; daughter, Leslie K. Rhein and husband Michael of Wilmington, NC; adopted mother, Lois Campbell Lindemann and husband Jim of Sweet Springs, MO; brothers, Boyd Webb of Altus, OK and James Robert Webb and wife Patricia of Orangefield, TX; grandchildren, Madison Rhein of Wilmington, NC and Autumn Motes and husband Daniel of Plant City, FL; great-grandchildren, Ashlynn Lewis, Isabella Motes and Abel Motes all of Plant City, FL; numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives. He also leaves behind co-workers and a large group of wonderful friends whom have remained close over the years.
To his close friend Cindy Powers, whose friendship started over 43 years ago after an incident where she damaged his cherished custom painted El Camino with her car, "thank you for the love and continued friendship for these many years".
If so inclined, in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Galveston Island Humane Society or the Charity of your choice.
