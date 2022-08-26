AUSTIN, TX — Paul Joel Burka—the singularly gifted political writer of Texas Monthly magazine, esteemed editor, the Dean of the Capitol press corps, beloved professor, a virtuoso of fantasy baseball, a connoisseur of barbecue before barbecue was cool, and all-around lover of everything Texan—died peacefully on Monday, August 15. He was 80 years old.
Burka is best-known for his four-decade career at Texas Monthly, where he was instrumental in its ascendancy from an upstart regional title to a national powerhouse. He joined the editorial staff in 1974, a year after its founding, and retired in 2015 as a senior executive editor.
During that time, he explained modern Texas better than any other journalist. Yet he defied many of the stereotypes for which Texans are known. He was "BOI"—born on the Island of Galveston—and came from a Jewish family. He was a large man, but his gifts were intellectual, not physical. He was gentle when most people were loud. His appearance could be charitably described as "consistently unkempt," and he never wore blue jeans or cowboy boots in his life.
Burka wrote confidently on any topic important to Texans. Of the countless honors he received, in 1985 he won the coveted National Magazine Award for Reporting for "The Man in the Black Hat," his epic profile of South Texas businessman Clinton Manges. But Burka will forever be known as the greatest political writer the state has ever produced. His signature judgment on Texas politicians in the "Ten Best and Ten Worst Legislators," published at the end of every regular legislative session, became the single most important story written on that subject. He covered every major politician during his career, from John Connally and Phil Gramm to Ann Richards and Rick Perry.
In particular, Burka wrote extensively about George W. Bush, who served as governor from 1995 to 2000 and as the 43rd president of the United States from 2001 to 2009. Burka's reporting on Bush informed not only Texans but also a host of national journalists who used his work to support their own coverage. "Paul was a thorough and knowledgeable journalist," said former President Bush. "He understood state government as well as any Texas reporter, and his voice will be missed."
Burka was born in Galveston on May 21, 1942, the son of the late I. Ernest "Zeke" and Natalie Schwartz Burka. A lover of trains, he learned to read early on because Zeke took him to the local rail yard to learn the letters on the sides of the train cars. Tragically, Zeke died from a heart attack when Paul was only four. More than sixty years later Paul published a remarkable piece on his father titled "The Man Who Wasn't There."
Burka graduated from Ball High School, in Galveston, where he earned the title of State Slide Rule Champion. Driven by an insatiable intellectual curiosity, Burka earned a degree in history at Rice University, in Houston, where two important events happened: he began his writing career as the sports editor of the university's student newspaper, The Thresher, and he met William Broyles and Gregory Curtis, his future colleagues at Texas Monthly.
In 1963, he moved to Austin to attend the University of Texas School of Law, and he called that city home for the rest of his life. He continued to hone his journalism skills as the sports editor of The Daily Texan. One evening on campus he was teaching bridge and met Sarah Rainey. Both would remain lifelong passions. Burka eventually attained Life Master status as a bridge player, and Paul and Sarah were married for 44 years. They were blessed with three children, Janet, Joel, and Barrett, all of whom he doted on equally. Paul never missed an opportunity to load the family into a Suburban to go in search of a new barbecue joint or to explore the West. A new story was always around the corner.
After earning his law degree and working as a staff member at the Texas Capitol for famed Galveston state senator A.R. "Babe" Schwartz, Paul joined the staff a new magazine called Texas Monthly. He would remain on the masthead for more than forty years.
Over the years he taught at both the University of Texas at Austin and Texas State University, in San Marcos—a particular favorite was a course called "The Search for Right and Wrong in Politics." Burka was an avid but admittedly bad golfer who loved to play anywhere: from Hancock Municipal, in Austin, to Pebble Beach and TPC Sawgrass. Burka even had one career hole-in-one.
However, few things eclipsed his love for baseball, and he could often be found—sometimes when he was on deadline with no story to show for it—in the stands at Disch-Falk Field, cheering on his beloved Longhorns. He closely followed the Houston Astros no matter their place in the standings. In fact, he attended the first baseball game in the Astrodome (1965) and the last game played there (1999). He was legendary for his fantasy baseball teams, and the softball team for Texas Monthly was appropriately named "The Burkas." The team still competes to this day.
Burka is survived by his wife, Sarah; their children Janet, Joel, and Barrett and their daughter-in-law Meg; and Burka's sister, Jane, of Oakland, California.
A memorial service will be held at 2pm, Sunday, September 11, 2022 at the LBJ Library Auditorium, 2313 Red River St, Austin, TX 78712.
