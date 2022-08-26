Paul Joel Burka

AUSTIN, TX — Paul Joel Burka—the singularly gifted political writer of Texas Monthly magazine, esteemed editor, the Dean of the Capitol press corps, beloved professor, a virtuoso of fantasy baseball, a connoisseur of barbecue before barbecue was cool, and all-around lover of everything Texan—died peacefully on Monday, August 15. He was 80 years old.

Burka is best-known for his four-decade career at Texas Monthly, where he was instrumental in its ascendancy from an upstart regional title to a national powerhouse. He joined the editorial staff in 1974, a year after its founding, and retired in 2015 as a senior executive editor.

