GALVESTON — Jordan Montre’ Turner-Boxley, 25, went home to be with Lord on June 12, 2021. He was born on September 11, 1995, in Galveston County to LaDenia Boxley and Raymond Turner Jr. Jordan accepted Christ at an early age when he was baptized at First Union Baptist Church by his pastor Reverend David L. Everson Sr. He was an humble participant in Bible school, and other youth activities in the church. Jordan was recently honored by his church family for his academic success.
Jordan is a product of Galveston Independent Schools, graduating with the class of 2014. Jordan earned many accolades in both academics and sports. One of his greatest achievements was when he was inducted into the Galveston Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi’s Junior Kappa League. He was looking forward to one day becoming a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity. Following graduation, Jordan decided to advance his studies and pursue a degree in Finance. Starting out at University of Texas San Antonio, then transferring to Prairie View A&M University, on May 15, 2021, Jordan earned his Bachelors degree in Business Finance. Jordan’s plan was to pursue a career in Real Estate however, on June 12, 2021, God had a different plan.
Jordan was called home to be with the “Great I Am”. His contagious smile and mild mannerisms will be embedded in our hearts forever. Jordan was preceded in death by his grandfathers: the late Pastor Marshall Jerome Boxley and James “JC” Jackson; great grandmothers: Clara Mae Kirkland and Lois Porter and brother: Marquis Boxley.
Jordan leaves cherished memories with his loving parents: LaDenia Boxley and Raymond Turner Jr.; grandmothers: Evelyn Boxley and Mary Jackson; great aunts: Olivia McClain, Sandra Porter, and Mary Boxley, siblings: Nicholas, Chris, Treyvon, Jeraud, and Raynard; aunts: Tonya Boxley, Latisha Boxley, Doris Boxley, Auntie/2nd mom Tracy Perkins, Sherran Thompson, Dianthalyn Rogers, Nichelle Cobb, and Leslie Jackson. His uncles: Michael Boxley, Jimmie Mc Clain, Major Kevin Walker Sr., Rodney Walker, and Damon Porter; god-parents: Ernest Florence Jr. and Brenda Henderson; cousins: Endia Boxley, Armani Boxley, Zoe Boxley-Weaver, Victoria Boxley-Ekpo, Ethan Boxley-King, Trey and Trent Perkins, Stannie and Wayne Jones; special cousins: Brittney and Justin Malveaux, Cradelia Boxley-Jones, LaFrieda Boyd, and Tammy Walker followed by a mighty host of Boxley, Walker, and Turner cousins, family and friends.
Visitation will begin at 10:00 A.M., followed by a service celebrating his life at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, June 21, 2021, at First Union Baptist Church, 1027 Avenue K, Galveston, Texas, with Pastor David L. Everson officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery. Go to http://www.fieldsjohnsonfh.com for greater information. This Great Celebration will be a Personal Signature Service under the Professional Guidance of Mr. Norris D. Burkley II at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary will fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.
