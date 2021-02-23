SANTA FE — Mr. Charles Raymond “Chuck” Sheridan passed from this life Tuesday morning, February 16, 2021, in Santa Fe.
Born December 26, 1948 in Akron, Ohio, Mr. Sheridan had been a resident of Santa Fe for 23 years, previously of Dickinson. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam Conflict, was a member of VFW Post #5400 and former member of Texas Agricultural Board. Charles enjoyed working with and raising his plants and was the owner of CRS Bromeliad Nursery.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Radama and Nancy Geane (Smith) Sheridan; sister, Sharon Jurica.
Survivors include his loving wife of nearly 27 years, Susie Sheridan; sons, Steve Hillman and wife, Kimberly of Santa Fe, Jason Hillman of Dallas; daughters, Julie Donato of Bacliff, Lori Sheridan of Akron, Ohio; brothers, Noah Sheridan of Santa Fe, Dan Sheridan of New Franklin, Ohio; grandchildren, Brooke Hillman and Jonathan Shandley both of Santa Fe.
Visitation with the family will be from 1:00 — 2:00 p.m., with a funeral service beginning at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, February 25, 2021 in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501, with Pastor Joshua McDonald officiating.
Memorials in the form of donations may be made in Charles’s name to Wounded Warriors Foundation, 2200 Space Park Drive, Suite 100, Houston, Texas 77058. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
