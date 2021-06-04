DICKINSON — James Manago Jr. of Dickinson, TX passed away May 25, 2021 at UTMB Victory Lakes in Dickinson Tx.
Memorial service will be held on Saturday June 12, 2021 at 3:00pm at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church 2902 Hwy 3 Dickinson Tx 77539.
