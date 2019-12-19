Guerra
Funeral services for Fabian Guerra will be held today at Carnes Funeral Home, 3100 Gulf Freeway in Texas City. Visitation from 4 to 5 p.m. with celebration of life services to follow at 5 p.m.
Hirsch
Services for Mary Hirsch will be held today at Malloy & Son Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 10:30 a.m. with memorial services to follow at 11:30 a.m.
Johnson
Services for Evelyn Johnson will be held today at Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church, 6333 Hwy 6 in Hitchcock under the direction of Carnes Funeral Home of Texas City. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. with a church service to follow at 11 a.m.
Martinez
Services for Jesse Martinez will be held today at Scott Funeral Home, 1421 E. Hwy 6 in Alvin. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. with funeral service to follow at 11 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.