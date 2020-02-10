Ethel Lee Brow received her wings on February 7, 2020.
Mrs. Ethel Brow will lie in repose in the Chapel of the Funeral Home Tuesday, February 11, 2020 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM. A Public Visitation will begin at 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM followed by The Celebration of Life Services at 1:00 PM. Both Services will be held at Greater St. Matthew Baptist Church 6333 Hwy 6 Hitchcock, TX 77563. Pastor Jerry B. Lee will officiate the Services. Interment will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery Webster, TX in the Brow Family Burial Estate. Condolences may be sent to Mainland Funeral Home 2711 Texas Avenue La Marque, TX 77568. Dorthea Jones is the Family Funeral Director.
