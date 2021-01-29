Mary Francis Simpson-Franklin

TEXAS CITY, TX — Our precious angel Mary Franklin passed away on January 25, 2021 at Mainland Hospital. She was born on November 15, 1949 to Joseph and Joyce Simpson. She married the love of her life, Lawrence Franklin and started their family.
For many years, Mary worked as a Home Health Aid to many clients. She was a very caring and compassionate individual. Her life was an example of one of her favorite Bible verse, “ And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God forgave you in Christ”.
Mary was proceeded in death by her grandmother, Blanche Figgins, mother and father, Joseph and Joyce Simpson, 4 brothers: Joseph Simpson Jr., Elton Simpson, Thomas Simpson and Adrian Simpson. She leaves behind on earth to cherish her memories: her husband of 52 years, Lawrence Franklin, 6 children, Antrese Singleton (Kim), Laretha Franklin (Joseph), Lawrence Franklin Jr., Ronnie Franklin, Donnie Franklin (Chalen) and Rosalyn O’Brien (Oscar). 15 grandchildren: Joseph Franklin, Jeremy Franklin, Jerrod Franklin, Jerold Franklin, Joelicia Wade, Kimble Singleton and Kendall Singleton. Ronniesha Franklin and Kadija Mosley. Terrance Franklin, Terralyn Franklin and Terrell Franklin. Jordan Williams. Donte Franklin, Paris Franklin and Khloie Franklin. 16 Great grandchildren, 2 brother: Alfred Simpson and Reginald Simpson (Kimberly). 8 sisters: Patricia Houges (Maurice), Beverly Matthews (David), Linda Guidry (Dave), Rita Allen (Raymond), Janice Simpson, Janet Noel (Ronald), Pamela Radin (Gregory), Angela Norman (Nathan). 4 God children: Keosha Evans, JuanteBrowm, Edricka Champion and Shawndreika Williams. She also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family.
Vistiation will be held on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at 12:00 noon followed by Funeral services a 1:00 p.m. Wesley Tabernacle, Galveston, Texas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.