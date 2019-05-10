Kevin Douglas Phillips, a resident of Mont Belvieu, Texas, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019, in Temple, Texas, as a result of a traumatic brain injury. He was 51.
A lifelong Texan, Kevin was born on May 24, 1967, in Texas City, Texas, to Sherry (Hadley) Phillips and Darol Phillips. He grew up in Santa Fe, Texas, graduating from Santa Fe High School in 1985 before enlisting in the U.S. Army.
Kevin completed four years of active duty in the military, based for the majority of that time at Fort Polk in Louisiana, and served two years as a member of the U.S. Army Reserve. Following his honorable discharge from the Army, he attended College of the Mainland, earning a process technology degree that enabled him to begin his career as a process operator at Bayer, now Lanxess, where he worked for 23 years.
Kevin married his best friend, Shannon Kay Phillips, on January 24, 2011, in Harris County, Texas, and the couple would spend the next eight years traveling and enjoying their life together.
Throughout his life, Kevin was blessed with several men who served as role models including his stepfather, Julius “Andy” Driver, and his uncles, Michael K. Hadley and Douglas L. Hadley. Their generous support and guidance encouraged a lifelong passion for the outdoors and a love of craftsmanship, particularly woodworking and metal fabricating.
As a boy, Kevin learned to hunt and fish, and these pursuits continued throughout his life. He most enjoyed hunting in the Texas Hill Country, and was a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association.
Above all else, Kevin was a kind and generous man with an infectious laugh and a warm smile. He made fast friends and had numerous long-term friendships that dated to his childhood. He was devoted to his family, spending as much time as possible surrounded by their warmth and laughter. His kind nature and warm-hearted love of life will be greatly missed.
He was preceded in death by his father, Darol Phillips; his stepfather, Julius “Andy” Driver; paternal grandparents, Travis and Elizabeth Phillips; maternal grandparents, Loral and Mildred “Mickey” Hadley; sister-in-law, Cathy Phillips; and uncles, Jack L. Hadley and Michael K. Hadley.
Survivors include his loving wife, Shannon Kay Phillips; mother, Sherry Driver; brother, Travis Darol Phillips and his wife, Andrea; mother-in-law, Carol Yielding; sister-in-law, Angie Powell and her husband, John; uncle, Douglas L. Hadley and his wife, Sherry; aunts, Mickey Folger and her husband, Dan, and Jean Hadley; longtime friends, John Butler and his wife, Cindy; and Rodney Kader, along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He’s also survived by his two canine companions, Eddy and Wilbur, whom Kevin loved and cherished.
A memorial service to celebrate Kevin’s life will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Arcadia Christian Church, 14201 Beriton St., in Santa Fe, the Rev. Jeff Spillman officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Kevin’s name may be made to Arcadia Christian Church.
