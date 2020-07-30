The family of Kenneth Bonham will celebrate his life of 85 years at 11:00 am on Friday, July 31, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel. The family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers.
He passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020. In support of the health of his family, face coverings are mandatory while attending the service and visitation.
The service will be live-streamed and be available for thirty days at www.memorialdesigners.net. You are encouraged to sign the virtual guestbook and share memories and expressions of sympathy by selecting the icon.
A graveside gathering will take place at Galveston Memorial Park in Hitchcock, TX, on August 8, 2020, at 11:00 am.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.