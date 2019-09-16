Jamie Denise Phillips, 56, passed away on August 20, 2019. She was born to Andrew James and Linda Mae Black on March 8, 1963 in Birmingham, AL.
She is survived by her partner of 20 years, Ronnie Sawyer; children, Rochelle Phillips and Samantha Sawyer; brother, Andy; sisters, Karla, Christy and Darlene; grandchildren and nieces, Hayden, Raya, Riley, Renesmee.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, September 21 at 2:00 p.m. at The Sunset in San Leon.
