SANTA FE — Mrs. Mae F. McMath, affectionately known as “Mafie” to family and friends and “Honey” to her grandchildren and great grandchildren, passed away peacefully from this life Sunday morning, October 17, 2021.
Born August 17, 1939, in Galveston, Mrs. McMath had been a lifelong resident of Santa Fe. Mafie was an astute businesswoman and was hired as the first city employee for the City of Santa Fe, serving in the position as City Secretary and was instrumental in developing the foundation of the city that exists today. She retired from the city in 1987 as City Manager. Upon her retirement, she and Charles moved to Crockett, Texas to enjoy their “Someday....is here” life at the lake. Mafie was a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority where she made “Sisters for Life” and many cherished memories.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Norvin and Mae Wood; husband, Charles Thomas McMath.
Survivors include her daughters, Michelle Wilkenfeld and husband, Rick, of Santa Fe, Misty McMath of College Station; sisters, Cindy Hardaway and husband, Vernon; grandchildren, Kristen Wilkenfeld-White and husband, Kevin, Ricky Wilkenfeld and wife, Victoria, Josh Nordin and wife, Lexi, Caitlyn Campbell and husband, Weston, Lysabeth Nordin; great grandchildren, Caiden, Cannon, Penelope “P.J.”, Kinsley and Charlee (on the way); nephew, Daniel Hardaway.
A private cremation was conducted under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, (409) 925-3501. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
Those that wish may donate in Mafie’s honor to the charity of their choice.
