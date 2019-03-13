Jack W. Palmer, age 79, of Gilmer went to be with his Lord after a long battle with cancer.
He was born in Humble, Texas, on September 9, 1939, to John C. and Annie Ida Palmer.
Mr. Palmer served in the U. S. Army and worked at R. G. Letourneau in Longview, Texas.
He was a member of the Texas City Optimist Club and the Jaycees. Mr. Palmer was an elected loan officer for TCR where he worked for 25 years. Before retiring he traveled the country as a truck driver.
Mr. Palmer is survived by his wife of 58 years, Trudy Bailey Palmer; daughter, Lisa Gates and her husband, Dennis Gates; son Tony Palmer; grandson, Scott Freudenburg and countless other family and friends.
The family will receive friends at Croley Funeral Home in Gilmer, Thursday, March 14, 2019, 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. A graveside service will be held Friday, March 15 at 2:00 p.m. at Enon Cemetery in Upshur County.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517.
