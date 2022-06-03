Mary Henderson

Born December 19, 1934, in Galveston, Texas, to Roy Lee and Emily Poston Lyell, and lovingly raised by them along with Stepparents George Johnson and Virgie Lyell.
Mary Louise was educated at Holy Rosary School and Galveston Public School. Graduate from Central High School Class of 1953.
She Married M. J. Henderson moves to Flint, Michigan where born.
Upon her return to Galveston, she began employment with the Galveston County Tax Office and remained there until her retirement after 30 years.
Mary Louise’s volunteer work began with the RSVP (Galveston Group), Secretary Holy Rosary Church, CCE Teacher (adult and youth), and Vacation Bible School. She enjoyed every minute of it.
Mary Louise entered into eternal rest on Saturday May 28, 2022.
She is survived by her dutiful and loving children Dohn (Adrienne Mays), Jan (Elston), and Baby Boy Patrick Bates (Whitney); grandchildren: DeNiqua Johnson, Steve Mays, Keaton Bates, and Legend Bates. Great-grand child Derrell Lewis. She is also survived by her brother/cousin Leo G. Bell (Patricia), sister/cousins Rosalie Tottenham, Joyce Lacy, and Princella Fitchett. Caregiver/friend Ethel Mack, Minister Kevin and Linda Gale Tillmon, The Sellers families of Norfolk, VA and Frederick, MD, and the Lyell family in St. Paul, MN. Nieces and nephews Danny (Linda), Walter, La Shon, Sandra, Marvin, Linda (Earnest). Forever Friends: Estell Glover and Mary (Jay) Alexander. Along with countless other relatives and close friends.
Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. followed by a Rosary 10:30 a.m. on Monday, June 6, 2022, followed by Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. Services to be held at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 1420-31st Street, Galveston, TX.
