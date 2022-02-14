Greta Cross

TEXAS CITY — Greta Hearn Cross age 87 was born in Crockett, Texas on December 9, 1935 to Linson Odell Hearn and Mirdie Estelle Fowler Hearn. She passed away on February 11, 2022.
Her family moved to Conroe, Texas in 1943 where she grew up and attended Conroe High School. Greta Married Jack Cross December 23, 1954. They began their life together in Galveston, moving to Texas City in 1957. Greta worked at Entex for 33 years, working out of the Texas City and Dickinson offices. As an employee of Entex she went on many sales trips and was twice awarded top sales person.
Throughout the 60's and 70's the family made many camping trips to Lake Rayburn along with a large number of friends. Those were great times and enjoyment to both adults and kids. In 1960 Greta started a Bunco club that is still active today. She belonged to two other card clubs where she made many lifelong friends who she loved like family.
Greta was a loving and caring person, when her parents and two sisters became ill she spent much time taking care of them. She also took many "sister trips" with her 2 sisters, they traveled all over the United States.
Becoming a mother, grandmother and great grandmother were all special times in her life. She was proud of her family, but her grandchildren and great grandchildren were the joy of her life. Her 2 cats came in second and to the dismay of her husband the 2 cats could do no wrong.
She is preceded in death by her parents, sons: John Alan Cross and Donald Cross, sisters: Ola Wheeler and Lorena Farrar and husband Malone, brothers: Linson Lee Hearn, Roland Hearn, and Mack Hearn.
She is survived by her husband of 67 years Jack Cross, sister Arlena Dewitt and David, son Jerry Cross and wife Linda, brother in law and sister in law Pat and Joyce Cross, grandchildren: Megan Marullo and husband Trent and Justin Cross and wife Chelsey, and great grandchildren: Bryson Kuehl, Brantley Marullo, Casen Gillispie Cross and Paisley Cross.
Visitation will be Wednesday, February 16, 2022 from 10:00am to 11:00am at James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque. Service will follow immediately at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers please donate to your favorite charity.
