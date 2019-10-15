GALVESTON—
Frank Anthony Hacker age 72 of Galveston passed away Friday October 11, 2019 at his residence in Galveston.
Frank was born September 13, 1947 in Gainesville, Texas to Tony Hacker and Martha Prescher Hacker. He was educated at Valley View ISD and graduated from the University of North Texas at Denton, Texas in 1970. He went on to teach building trades, Auto-Cad and BCIS. Teaching was truly his life’s passion and he did it well. He was a lifelong member of the Knights of Columbus and member of Holy Family Catholic Parish.
Survivors include his wife Robin Elizabeth Hacker of Galveston; sons Michael Hacker, Sam Kirk and Fred Pitter and 7 grandchildren.
A celebration of life service will be announced in the near future.
