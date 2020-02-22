Richard Rodriguez, 85, passed away on February 19, 2020 in Texas City, Texas with his family at his side.
Richard served in the US Army before returning to Texas City where he began his 30+ year career with the Texas City Post Office. When not at the Post Office, you could find him at the golf course, Stingaree football games or the casino.
A lifetime member of St Mary of the Miraculous Medal’s church and Men’s club, he was an usher for the church for 50+ years. Some of our fondest memories are centered around bingo nights, fish frys, Fatima bazaars, and other church events.
He had a great sense of humor and was the life of family parties. He loved his family beyond anything else and had a very special bond with his grandson, Trevor and granddaughter, Jullian. They loved their PaPaw.
Preceded in death by parents, Geneva and Bernardino Rodriguez and brothers, William Rodriguez and Luis Rodriguez
He is survived by devoted wife of 56 years, Irma Rodriguez; daughters, Dayna Rodriguez Perren and husband Darwin, and Kristi Rodriguez; grandchildren, Trevor Davis Perren and Jullian Olivia Jane Perren; sisters: Rosie Carreon, Alice Salazar and husband Robert, Elizabeth Rodriguez and husband Pete; sister-in-law, Frances Rodriguez; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and other beloved family and friends
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Saint Mary of The Miraculous Medal Church in Texas City, TX.
Guests are invited to share in the Celebration of Life Visitation from 10-11:00 a.m., with an 11:00 a.m., Celebration of Memorial Mass on Tuesday, February 25th, 2020 at Saint Mary of The Miraculous Medal Catholic Church, 1604 9th Ave. N, Texas City, TX 77590. Reception to follow at Ponzini Hall.
