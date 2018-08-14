Kinnee
Celebration of life services for Donald Kinnee will be held at 11 a.m. at J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home.
Houghtaling
Funeral services for Wayne Houghtaling will be held at 11 a.m. at Carnes Funeral Home, 3100 Gulf Frwy, Texas City.
LaFoy
Funeral services for Jack LaFoy will be held at 2 p.m. at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City. Burial will follow at Galveston Memorial Park.
Hill
Celebration of life services for Velma Hill will be held at 11 a.m. at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, 2920 TX Hwy 3, in Dickinson under the direction of Bay Area Funeral Directors.
