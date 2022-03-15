D'vonte Sutton

DICKINSON — It is with tremendous sadness we announce the passing of D'vonte Alan Sutton. Our lives were forever changed Saturday, March 5, 2022. D'vonte gained his wings at the age of 21 in Dickinson, Texas.
D'vonte was born in Nassau Bay, Texas on October 16, 2000. As a child and into his short adult life he always brightened a room with his beautiful smile and silly personality. He had a natural athletic ability and was great at anything he set his mind to D'vonte had an unbreakable determination, selfless love for his friends and family, and an empathetic soul that would give all for anyone in need.
D'vonte is meeting his father Gregory Sutton Jr. in heaven. He is survived by his mother Carla Williams-Davis, loving girlfriend Priscilla Bahena, brothers Reise Williams, Gregory Sutton III, Draven Sutton, and Gregory Sutton Jr's 8 children(siblings). His Grandparents, Joan Poffenbarger, David Williams, Sherry Williams, Gregory Sutton Sr. and Carla Williams. Aunts and Uncles, Michael Williams, Dusty Williams, Chase Williams, Stacey Williams, Christina Sutton, Donte Sutton, Brandie Williams and so many cousins and dear friends.
He loved so many and was loved by so many more. He will be forever missed.
Visitation will be held at Carnes Funeral Home in Texas City, Texas on March 18th from 6-8pm for friends and family to show their love and respect.
D'vontes Favorite Verse Was:
Philippians 4:13
For I can do everything through Christ, who gives me strength.
