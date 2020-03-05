Cynthia Ann Halfmann Renaud

Cynthia Renaud of Texas City passed away Sunday March 1st 2020 at the age of 63 in her home of 42 years.
Cindy is preceded in death by her brother Melvin Halfmann Jr, Cindi is survived by her former husband David Renaud, children Nathan, Amy and Karen, granddaughter Ryleigh Bridges, parents Melvin Halfmann and Barbara Miller, sisters Deborah Bean, Michelle Forester and Lisa Hutchins.
Being a faithful servant of the Lord, always spreading joy, Cindi was selfless, loving and dedicated to her family. Having a green thumb, she enjoyed working in her yard and flower gardens.
Cindi will be interred at Mt Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please donate to the foundation of your choice.
