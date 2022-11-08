TEXAS CITY, TX — Jennifer Lynn McCoy was born to Harry and Toni McCoy on May 22, 1986 in Galveston, Texas. She and her older brother, David, were raised in Texas City, Texas. She attended Our Lady of Fatima and Texas City ISD schools.
Jennifer excelled in academics and assumed leadership roles in her extracurricular activities. From a young age, she loved playing soccer, as well as watching high school and the University of Texas football games. Jennifer also loved dance, especially as a member of the Texas City High School Stingarette Drill Team.
She was an honor graduate of The University of Texas McCombs School of Business in Austin, Texas and earned her Certified Public Accountancy license upon graduation. While at UT, she was a member of the spirit group, Lonestars, where she met lifelong friends. Jennifer also studied abroad in Paris, France.
Jennifer spent her entire career with the public accounting firm of Ernst & Young. She worked out of the Houston office initially. Next, she was privileged to work abroad in London, England, where a two-year assignment turned into more than four years. Jennifer also proudly represented Ernst & Young on the United Nations' Resource Management Expert Group.
Jennifer met the great love of her life, James Golder, in the UK. After work took her back to Houston for a year, Jennifer decided to return to the UK to work permanently for Ernst & Young London. Jennifer was full of fun and adventure, traveling the world. British friends called her "the loud girl from Texas."
In February 2020, Jennifer was diagnosed with breast cancer. She was valiant in her determination to live. She spent countless hours reading the latest research in treatment options to discuss with her physicians and their colleagues. Jennifer passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022 at her home in Birmingham, UK.
The McCoy family offers our most profound gratitude to James Golder, who was Jennifer's constant, loving, devoted partner and caregiver. We will always love James as a son. Also, we express our love and appreciation to James' parents, Marion and Alan Golder; brother, Daniel Golder and his family; and aunt, Jayne Golder, for all the love, care and support they provided to Jennifer. Additionally, many thanks to Jennifer's family, friends and coworkers in the US and abroad, who showered her with positive thoughts, acts of kindness and constant prayers.
The McCoy family deeply appreciates the superior care and dedication of Stephen R. D. Johnston, M.D., Professor of Breast Cancer Medicine; Fleur Goldman, Cancer Nurse Specialist, the team of professionals at the Royal Marsden Hospital in London, England, and all the consulting physicians.
Jennifer was preceded in death by her grandparents, Harry and Josephine McCoy; grandfather, Arthur Trimarchi; and uncles, Mark and Greg Trimarchi. She is survived by her parents, Harry and Toni McCoy; her beloved "Mimi," her grandmother with whom she shared a special bond, Maydell Trimarchi; brother, David and sister-in-law Amy; uncle and aunt, Michael and Claudia McCoy; uncle John McCoy; aunt, Mary Catherine Trimarchi, and many other relatives.
Jennifer's family will receive visitors beginning at 11:30 am on Friday, November 11th at Malloy & Son Funeral Home in Galveston, Texas. A funeral service will begin at 12:30 pm at the funeral home and burial will follow the services at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock, Texas. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Jennifer's memory to the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity in London, England at justgiving.com/fundraising/jennifermccoyroyalmarsdencancercharity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.