Jennifer Lynn McCoy

TEXAS CITY, TX — Jennifer Lynn McCoy was born to Harry and Toni McCoy on May 22, 1986 in Galveston, Texas. She and her older brother, David, were raised in Texas City, Texas. She attended Our Lady of Fatima and Texas City ISD schools.

Jennifer excelled in academics and assumed leadership roles in her extracurricular activities. From a young age, she loved playing soccer, as well as watching high school and the University of Texas football games. Jennifer also loved dance, especially as a member of the Texas City High School Stingarette Drill Team.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription