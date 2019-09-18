Tanya Leona George, formerly Tanya Lyttle, passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019, in Houston, Texas, taken from us too soon. She was born December 30, 1964, in Texas City and raised in Baytown by her loving parents, Anne and Bob Lyttle. Tanya attended Robert E. Lee High School where she gained her love for music, joining the band and becoming Drum Major. She enjoyed playing the flute and saxophone.
Tanya graduated with a BA from The University of Texas and had a diverse career. Initially she was a clothes designer and then worked with several government agencies where she was proud of her contributions to Space Week and the Stealth and Space Shuttle programs. Tanya later worked together with her devoted husband, Graham, raising their family and building their businesses. Tanya was a lover of life and always had a kind word and warm smile for everyone.
Tanya met Graham in 1996 and married 8 months later in February, 1997, remaining happily married to her partner and best friend for 22 years until her death. Tanya was a proud wife and loving mother to their daughter, Stephanie, age 20; and her son, Kerry, age 26.
She is survived and will be greatly missed by her loving husband, Graham; son, Kerry; daughter, Stephanie; and her father, Robert Lyttle.
Tanya’s family will receive visitors beginning at 10:00 am, Friday, September 20, at Malloy & Son Funeral Home. A funeral service will begin at 11:00 am at the funeral home, followed by entombment at Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Tanya’s page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
Rest in Peace.
