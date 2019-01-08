Victor E. Williams was born November 4, 1961 at Little Rock, Arkansas. Victor departed from this earth on November 24, 2018. He was a kind and gentle man who will be truly missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents and son Victor Williams Jr. he leaves to morn a sister Monica Williams, devoted friends Wanda Marsh and Thomas Johnson along with a host of many others.
Funeral service will be on January 11, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Carnes Funeral Home, 1102 Indiana Street South, Houston TX 77587.
