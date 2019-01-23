Louis Earl Love departed this life to be with the Lord on January 15, 2019.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Albert Love and Disie Davis; brother, Donald Ray Love; grandmother, Lela Scott and other loved ones.
His memory will be cherished by his wife, Bobbie Jean Love; his daughters, Theresa Smith (Eric), Lola Howard (Leonard) and Kimberly Love; his ten grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; siblings, Dorothy Prudhomme, Linda Davis, Sharon McCarthy, Billy Davis, Adam Davis and, Chiquita Ware and a host of other relatives and friends.
Louis Earl Love’s life journey began on March 16, 1950 in Alexandria, Louisiana. He was a welcome addition to his parents, Albert Love and Disie Prudhomme. He was taught the importance of family at a young age. A strong work ethic and values and principles were instilled in him.
He received his formative education in the public schools of Alexandria. He attended South Alexandria Elementary School and Lincoln Road Jr. High School. Louis accepted Christ as his Lord and Savior at a youthful age. He was baptized at Antioch Baptist Church in Alexandria. His family moved to Dallas, Texas where he completed his secondary education at James Maddison High School. After high school, Louis gained employment at McGowan Funeral Home in Dallas. Having a sincere desire to sharpen his tools for employment, he enrolled in the Job Corps in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
There will be a public visitation held on Saturday, January 26, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with a church service to follow at 12:00 p.m. at Rising Star Baptist Church located at 302 N. Oak Street in Texas City, Texas 77591. Funeral Services are under the direction of Bay Area Funeral Directors. 409-933-4300. www.bayareafuneraldirectors.com
