Altagracia Chapa, 87, entered heavenly peace in the arms of our Lord on Tuesday, November 13, 2018 at her home in Galveston, lovingly surrounded by her family in her final days. She was born in Real de Catorce, San Luis Potosi, Mexico on October 29, 1931; 12th of 13 children born to her parents, Altragracia Jaramillo Acosta and Genaro Martinez Mancilla.
Altagracia came to Galveston at the age of 13 and later married Alfredo Chapa and was blessed with ten children. When her husband was taken suddenly from this life in 1970, she was approached by her uncle Maximo Perez, founder of the Texas Star Bakery, who assisted with raising the family in the Galveston area and where she introduced the Island to her famous/legendary tamales--the rest is history.
As matriarch of the family inspired and guided by God, she made sure she instilled wholesome family values and traits of honesty, integrity, and discipline--always encouraging her family to work hard, seek higher education and reach for success in life but never forget the importance of God, a loving family and good friends that have helped each of us along the way. Altagracia took great pride in her savory cooking and natural “green thumb” gardening abilities, especially her beautiful roses and tropical flowers.
She is preceded in death by her infant son, Avelardo Chapa, husband Alfredo Chapa, uncle Maximo Perez, grandson Alfredo Chapa, both parents and 11 siblings.
Left to honor and remember her love are Altragracia’s children: Rosa Maria Blanca Chapa of La Marque, Elia Maria Chapa, Alsides Chapa and his wife Maria from Houston, Criselda Maria Chapa, Moctezumac Chapa of Miami, Irma Maria del Rosario Hooton and her husband David from Del Rio, Raquel Chapa, Roberto Chapa of Austin, Manuel Chapa; 6 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren; brother: Juan Martinez of San Luis Real de Catorce, Mexico; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and close friends.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, November 20th, from 5 to 8 p.m. in the Chapel of Malloy & Son Funeral Home with a celebration of life service beginning at 6 p.m. Funeral service will be 10 a.m. on Wednesday, November 21st, at Malloy and Son Funeral Home, Pastor Rudy Soto officiating, with burial to follow at Galveston Memorial Park in Hitchcock.
Pallbearers will be Alsides Chapa Jr., Eric Chapa, Juan Carlos Chapa, Alexandro Chapa, Andrew Chapa, Giuseppe Chapa; honorary pallbearers are David Hooton, Thomas Fraley, and Eduardo Montoya.
The family wishes to express their sincerest thanks and appreciation to her attending physicians, Dr. Maria Camacho Hughes and Dr. Vinod Kaushik; NP Tammy Michael, and all the wonderful staff of Sigma Home Health Care along with the many professionals at UTMB. A very special heartfelt thanks to Pastor Rudy and Sister Esther Soto for all their prayers, love, and support as well as to the Galveston community who have reached out to the family in this time of need—thanks and may God bless you all. Altagracia will be greatly missed; however, she will continue to live in our hearts forever.
