GALVESTON, TEXAS — Deonzia Freeman Sr. (Bo), longtime resident of Galveston, Texas, departed from his earthly home to his heavenly home on May 28, 2022. At the blessed age of 95, he is now in the presence of the LORD.
Deonzia Sr. was the gift born to Procter Murray and Jessie Freeman on November 8, 1926 in Grand Cane, Louisiana. He spent his formative years there amongst scenic woods until he moved to Galveston as a young adult. There, he lived a wonderful life for many years as a family man and a devout Christian. Deonzia Sr. had a zest for life and he always made it known that GOD was first and central in his decisions each and every day. He often said, "If God don't want me to have it, I don't want it anyway."
Deonzia Sr. committed his life to God as a young man and joined St. John Missionary Baptist Church in Galveston. He was a dedicated member and served as a Deacon and a member of the Adult Choir and Men's Chorus. He was a committed servant and believed in helping anyone in need. During his career, Deonzia Sr. was employed with Todd Shipyard as a Boilermaker/Welder. There too, he carried an ethical work standard resulting in 47 years of employment.
Family and friends love Deonzia Sr. and many are left behind to carry on the legacy of "Bo". They include his beloved wife of 70 years, Mildred; four children - Mary Ann, Joyce Ann, Deonzia Jr. and Rose Marie; Grandchildren - Rania Mickles, DaMali Ezeh, Deonzia III; five great-grandchildren; sisters - Hazel Simpson, Glenda Lewis; sister (preceded in death), Jean Coleman; brothers (preceded in death) - Percy Freeman; Frank Hogan,
Services for Deonzia Sr. will be held June 4, 2022 at 1pm, St. John Missionary Baptist Church with a visitation prior at the church from 11am - 1pm.
