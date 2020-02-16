Julio Samuel Mancillas, 65, of Austin, passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020.
The family will receive visitors from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. Monday, February 17, at Malloy & Son Funeral Home. A private burial service will occur Tuesday morning, February 18; however, a public Celebration of Life will take place at 11:00 a.m. at West Isle Presbyterian Church.
Born October 29, 1954 in Galveston to Julio G. and Esther R. Mancillas, Sam graduated from Ball High School and Texas A & M University and worked for the State of Texas Office of the Comptroller until he retired in 2010.
He lived in Austin for the past 28 years, but he enjoyed attending West Isle Presbyterian Church when he visited Galveston. Sam’s strong faith in God brought him through several medical issues over the past 12 years.
Sam is survived by his mother, Esther R. Mancillas, of Galveston; sister, Dr. Alma M. Fonseca, of Bryan; twin brothers, Peter Mancillas of Annapolis, MD and Paul Mancillas of Houston and several wonderful nieces and nephews and other friends and relatives.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Sam’s page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.