Kevin M. Maddox, Sr. age 59, passed away in Houston TX on May 27, 2020.
He was born on April 5, 1961 to Mildred and Virgil Maddox, who preceded him in death. Kevin was born and reared in Galveston TX and attended San Jacinto Elementary School, Stephen F. Austin Jr. High School and Ball High School; where he was a member of the graduating class of 1979 and excelled in basketball and was a team captain.
He received his Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Houston in Communications. He later acquired his certification in education and became a fourth-grade math teacher.
There will be a memorial service held on Friday, June 12, 2020, from 5pm-7pm; at the Jerusalem Baptist Church; 2717 Ball, Galveston TX, where the Reverend Marc James is the pastor.
Kevin was preceded in death by his parents and sister Chere Maddox Cleveland.
He is survived by his wife of 32 years Sheila Fisher Maddox, son Kevin Maddox, Jr; his siblings, sister, Cynthia J. Maddox, La Marque TX; brothers, Virgil A. Maddox, Sr Katy TX, and Steven A. Maddox, La Marque, TX; Special nieces, Joi Cleveland and Victoria Fisher Houston TX; brother-in-law Donald Cleveland, Houston TX , his God-Mother, Glenna Cheatum, Las Vegas, NV, Aunt Joyce Gordon, Beaumont TX, and special cousin Calvin Wayne Gordon, Ft. Worth TX.
Kevin will be remembered by many other family members and friends, the Chaney-Cheney Family Reunion (which he and his wife hosted in 2013 & 2019), his former colleagues in the Alief, Galveston, Fort Bend and Houston Independent School Districts; The Johnson-Fisher family, and his beloved classmates, the Ball High School Class of 1979.
Since Kevin was a proud BHS alumnus, the family is asking that you wear purple and or gold. We are also asking everyone to be mindful of social distancing and wear protective face covering.
2 Timothy 4:6-8
6 For I am now ready to be offered, and the time of my departure is at hand.
7 I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith:
8 Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing.
