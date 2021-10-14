Robert “Bob” Lynn Ray was born January 30, 1947, in Texas City, Texas the son of Wilma Francis Johnson Ray and Jesse Lundry Ray.
Bob lived his entire life in Texas City except for several years in college at Austin, Texas. He graduated from high school at Texas City High School in 1965 and graduated from the University of Texas in Austin with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Civil Engineering. He was voted class favorite in High School.
Bob worked for a year as an engineer with the Corps of Engineers in Galveston, Texas before taking over the family apartment business. He also owned a used car lot in Texas City for a time.
He was care giver for his father during the final years of his father’s life and was also care giver for his mother for the final years of Bob’s life. Bob died from complications of Parkinson’s disease at Herman Memorial Hospital in Houston on October 12, 2021.
He is survived by his daughter, Kimberly Berry and her husband, John of Corinth, Texas, three grandsons, Dustin Sayer, Spencer Sayer and Aiden Berry, two great granddaughters, Harper and Hunter Sayer and great grandson Sora Sayer. He is also survived by his mother, Wilma Ray Hansen of Houston; brothers, Don Ray and wife Marcy of Millsap, Texas; Joe Ray and wife Liz of Keller, Texas and sister, Tracy Ray Stewart of San Antonio, also numerous nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his good friend Sherry Benson of La Marque, Texas.
There will be a graveside service at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, October 16, 2021, at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock, Texas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.