BEDIAS — James Etta Haynes Butler was born on February 22, 1925. She gained her heavenly wings on March 19, 2021 at the age of 96. She is survived by daughter Pauline Gail Sellers, son Anthony Hudson, sister Earsie Haynes Archie, eight grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and devoted friends.
A celebration of life graveside service will be held on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Hopewell Community Church in Bedias, Texas.
