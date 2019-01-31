On Thursday, January 24th, Mary Elaine Lewis went home to be with the Lord. Mary was born in Spring, Texas, and as a child, she spent her summers there with her cousins, aunts and maternal grandparents, who affectionately called her "Lannie."
Galveston was her childhood home, where she attended nursing school, and also where she met her husband of 45 years, Thornton Lewis. Mary graduated from nursing school and attained her L. V. N. license. She and Thornton were married on the October 7, 1972, and made a home and raised their family in Texas City, TX. She was a nurse for more than 40 years, a loved mother, grandmother, wife and member of McKinney Memorial Methodist Church. Mary was a natural caregiver and even after she retired from nursing, willingly lent a hand with the sick or cared for a little one. Family was very important to and found great joy in her 6 grandchildren.
Mary Lewis is preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Ida Mae Sheppard, her siblings Allred Sheppard, Charles “Tree” Sheppard, Albert “Junnie” Sheppard, Sandra Sheppard Roberson and Patsi Sheppard Johnson, as well as her firstborn son, James Earl Lewis, Sr.
She is survived by her husband, Thornton Lewis, Sr., children Tonya Lewis, Thornton “T” Lewis and Portia (Kenneth) Coleman, grandchildren James “Jay” Lewis, Jalen Lewis, Anthony Traymon, Jr., Eliza Coleman, Ian Coleman and Oliver Coleman, her siblings Willie “Cag” (Doll) Sheppard, Betty Anne (Leo) Parker and goddaughter Cherish Davis. She also leaves behind her only aunt, Ella Senegal, and many friends, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at McKinney Memorial UMC, at 1607 Nashby, La Marque, TX. Viewing will be from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. followed by Funeral Services at 11:00 a.m. Pastor C. R. Phillips will be the Officiant. Burial will be at Mainland Memorial Cemetery in Hitchcock, TX.
Memorials may be sent to Bay Area Funeral Directors 5410 FM 1765 Texas City, TX 77591.
