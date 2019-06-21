Fisher
Celebration of Life services for Kathy Fisher will be held today at 11 a.m. at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St., Galveston, TX. Please come to her celebration comfortable and COLORFUL; shorts, tropical attire, and sandals.
Nellums
Visitation services for Lincy Nellums will be held today at 10 a.m. with a chapel service to begin at 11 a.m. Services will be held at Bay Area Funeral Directors, 5410 FM 1765 Texas City.
Hamil
Funeral services for Sandra Hamil will be held today at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Chatman
Visitation services for Dorothy Chatman will be held today at 10 a.m., Funeral Service will begin at 11 a.m. at Greater Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in League City. Burial will follow at Rising Star Cemetery in La Marque, under the direction of McBride Funeral Home.
Haynes
Celebration of life services for Vodis Haynes will be held today at Greater Barbour’s Chapel Baptist Church, 7420 FM 1765, Texas City. Viewing begins at 9 a.m., followed by the service at 10 a.m., under the direction of Mainland Funeral Home.
Peacock
Funeral services for Glyndon Peacock, Jr. will be held today at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Forest Park East Cemetery, 21620 Gulf Frwy in Webster.
Joiner
Celebration of life services for Jennifer Joiner will be held today at the Historic Avenue L Baptist Church, with visitation at 10 a.m. followed by service at 11 a.m.
Koneman
Visitation services for George Koneman will be held today from 1-2 p.m. at the Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque. A Funeral Service will follow at 2 p.m.
Johns
Funeral services for William Johns, II will be held today at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Crowder Funeral Home of Dickinson. Interment will follow at Hayes Graces Memorial Park Cemetery.
Abad
Funeral services for Eliseo Abad, Sr. will be held today at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Visitation at 8:30 a.m. and funeral service 10 a.m. under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.