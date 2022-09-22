TEXAS CITY, TX — Norman Dale Anderson, at the age of 87, went to be with his Lord on September 13. 2022. He was the only child born to Ruth and Travis Anderson on January 30, 1935, in Coryell County, Texas. He grew up in Texas City, graduating from high school and attending Sam Houston University. Norman married Okie Looper in 1956 and they had two children.
After working at Monsanto Chemical for several years, Norman founded Anderson Dental Laboratory, Inc., (ADL) and became a Certified Dental Technician, procuring one of the first license issued by the Texas State Board of Dental Examiners, Number 113, in 1976.
Norman was very proud that today, 46 years later, ADL is a thriving full-service dental lab which is still family owned and operated by Norman and Okie’s son and his wife and grandson.
Norman is survived by Okie, his wife of 66 years; daughter, Phyllis Lankford and husband Jackie, son, Mark Anderson and wife Denice; grandchildren Courtney Saragusa and husband Buddy, Ryan Anderson and his love Stephanie Trammel and her son Parker, and Rachel Anderson and fiancé Josh Taylor; brother-in-laws Larry Looper and wife Jean, and Terry Looper and wife Doris. Norman and Okie were very excited to learn they were going to be great grandparents for the first time. Norman dearly loved his two Maltipoos, Faith and Hope.
Norman enjoyed nature and was an avid bird hunter. He was a devout Man of God. Norman and Okie belong to St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church in Texas City where he was active in the Men’s Club for many years. Fr. Clint Ressler officiated a private, immediate family Memorial Service for Norman with Fr. John Ulm in attendance.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any memorial donations be made to an ALS Association of their choice.
