Norman Dale Anderson

TEXAS CITY, TX — Norman Dale Anderson, at the age of 87, went to be with his Lord on September 13. 2022. He was the only child born to Ruth and Travis Anderson on January 30, 1935, in Coryell County, Texas. He grew up in Texas City, graduating from high school and attending Sam Houston University. Norman married Okie Looper in 1956 and they had two children.

After working at Monsanto Chemical for several years, Norman founded Anderson Dental Laboratory, Inc., (ADL) and became a Certified Dental Technician, procuring one of the first license issued by the Texas State Board of Dental Examiners, Number 113, in 1976.

