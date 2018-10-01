Albrecht “Al” Rothfuchs, loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather passed from this earth on Sept. 29, 2018, at the age of 82.
Born to Albrecht and Selma Rothfuchs in 1936 in Galveston, Texas, Al was a lifelong resident of Galveston County. He attended and graduated from Galveston Ball High School and later went on to serve his country in the United States Army where he received an Honorable Discharge. Returning to Galveston he went to work for American National Insurance Company. In 1964 Al met and married the love of his life, Annemarie. He took a job with Union Carbide Corporation in 1965 and moved his young family to Texas City where he would remain for the rest of his life. Al worked as a Chief Operator for over 30 years at the Marine Terminal of Union Carbide and was a member of the emergency fire squad for the plant. He enjoyed woodworking, electronics repair, automotive repair and computer hobbyist.
Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m., Thursday, October 4, 2018 at Emken-Linton Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Galveston Memorial Park. Visitation will be 5:00 -7:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 3, 2018 with a rosary at 7:00 p.m., at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City.
He is preceded in death by parents, Albrecht August Rothfuchs and Selma Henkel Rothfuchs; sisters, Erica Martin and Virginia “Nellie” Eggleston and daughter, Carolyn Sebesta.
Survivors include wife, Annemarie A. Rothfuchs; sons, Albert “Al” Rothfuchs Jr. and wife Stephanie, Charlie M. Sebesta and Wayne T. Sebesta; grandchildren, Crystal Nichols and husband Edward, Charlie Sebesta Jr., Jennifer Richie, Joshua M. Rothfuchs, Benjamin J. Rothfuchs, Wayne Sebesta Jr., Mathew Sebesta, Sarah, Ashley Schmidt, Steven Littleton and numerous great grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers are Joshua M. Rothfuchs, Benjamin J. Rothfuchs, Charlies Sebesta Jr. and Edward Nichols.
