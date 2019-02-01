Bernardo "Bernie" Soto Ponce, 89 passed away on Friday, January 25, 2019 at Clear Lake Regional Hospital.
He was born in Chicago, IL on May 17, 1929. He resided in Galveston, TX where for many years he worked for the theaters including the historic Martini Theater. He had a great spirit that drew people to him and he loved to have a good time. He joined the Elks Lodge No. 126 in December 1972 and he was a long time loyal and faithful member for 46 years. His passion for the organization was such a big part of him as well as all the fond friendships made there throughout the years.
He is preceded in death by his parents Bernardo and Bicillia Soto Ponce of Silvis, IL, sibling Alvelardo Ponce of Rock Island, IL, first wife Elizabeth Griffin, second wife Marguerite Morton Ponce and son Bernardo Soto Ponce of Galveston, TX.
He is survived by his siblings Irma Engles and Umberto Ponce from Silvis, IL, grand-children Brian and Bernardo Soto Ponce of Galveston, TX, dear family friend Karen Knebel and great-grandchildren Asia C. and Kayla C. Ponce. He will be missed by family including numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
Memorial service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home, 1201 23rd St., Galveston, TX 77550. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Elks Lodge No. 126.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.