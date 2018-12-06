Family and friends will gather to celebrate the beautiful life of Yvonne “Michelle” Brown-McGrew. A 1980 graduate of La Marque High School and a member of Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church.
Her memory will live on in the hearts of her brothers, Melvin Herring (Ann) and Larry Herring, Sr.; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. followed by services at 2:00 p.m. on December 8, 2018 at Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church 6333 Hwy 6 in Hitchcock, Pastor W. L. Randall, Jr., officiating.
