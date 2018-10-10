Donald Leon Criss, 75, was a proud BOI of Galveston, TX on July 9, 1943. He passed away October 5, 2018 in Webster, TX.
He is preceded in death by parents Jessie Pearl Ganus Criss and Lloyd W. Criss, Sr., and one great-grandchild.
Donnie is survived by his brother, Lloyd W. Criss, Jr. and wife Diane, son Brian Criss and wife Shanna, daughter Katie Collins and husband Alan, ex-wife and friend Linda Criss, grandchildren Jake, McKinsey, Brooke, Jessica, Ashley, and Mark (and wife Kristen), four great-grandchildren and one on the way. Also left to cherish his memory are his niece, Susan Criss, and nephews Lloyd W Criss III and Ted Criss.
He loved his family deeply and steadily. Donnie was always ready to offer a listening ear or a helping hand.
He grew up in Galveston and Texas City and graduated from Texas City High School, class of 1961. He was a Christian man with a strong faith. He was a member of St. George’s Episcopal Church for over 63 years and served as an acolyte in his youth. His acolyte cross, which was bestowed upon him in 1957, was a comfort to him in the last several years and he wore it every day as a testament to his faith in God.
Donnie served his country in Vietnam as a Navy Seabee (MCB-58) in 1969. There he helped build hospitals and other support facilities for combat soldiers. He earned a Bronze Medal, Campaign Medal, FMFC Medal and was an expert Sharpshooter. After returning stateside, he lived in Rhode Island and developed many lifelong friendships with other Seabees.
Upon his return to Texas City, he served in many positions at the Plumbers and Pipefitters Union Local 200, then 211, and later at O.C.A.W while employed with Amoco. He was passionate about organized labor and believed strongly that the union helped its members obtain the wages, benefits, and safety standards they deserved.
After retiring from (Amoco) BP Texas City, Donnie served from 2002-2011 on the College of the Mainland Board of Trustees.
He was grateful to serve this institution and believed he was making a difference for current and future families in Galveston County.
Donnie’s favorite Bible passage was from the book of St. Matthew 25:37-40. “Then the righteous will answer him, ‘Lord, when did we see you hungry and feed you, or thirsty and give you something to drink? When did we see you a stranger and invite you in, or needing clothes and clothe you? When did we see you sick or in prison and go to visit you?’ “The King will reply, ‘Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.’ He let the principles in these Bible verses guide his life to the best of his ability, and always sought to love, serve, and give what he had to others. He ended every family prayer with “Let us be ever mindful of the needs of others,” and we will continue this tradition both in word and deed in his honor.
Pallbearers are Brian Criss, Alan Collins, Lloyd Criss III, Ted Criss, Earl Hightower, and Chris Delesandri.
A Celebration of Life funeral service will be held at Carnes Funeral Home, 3100 Gulf Freeway in Texas City at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 12, 2018. Family and friends will be received at a visitation on Friday, October 12 from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of the service.
Rev. Robin Reeves will officiate. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park in Santa Fe.
Visit Donald’s online obituary at https://obit.carnesfuneralhome.com/donald-leon-criss to light a candle of remembrance and leave a memorial tribute.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.