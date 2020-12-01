Ahmad Rashad Marty Epps

TEXAS CITY —
Ahmad Rashad Epps, age 39, of Galveston passed away Monday, November 23, 2020. Funeral services are 1:00pm Saturday, December 5, 2020 at West Point Baptist Church in Galveston, Texas with visitation beginning at 11:00 am, Reverend Jessie Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery.
Ahmad was born December 30, 1980 in Galveston, Texas. He was preceded in death by his mother, Angelon Renee Epps, son, Ahmad Epps, Jr, grandmother, Lola Franklin, and aunt, Valerie Franklin. Ahmad “Two-Forty” Epps was greatly loved by many. He attended Ball High School in Galveston, TX with the Class of 2000. He was a loving friend to many. He was the best father, brother, uncle, and nephew to all. He spread so much love, joy, and laughter to all around him. He loved to laugh and enjoy life, and Two-Forty has left a lasting impression on all who encountered him. His love for fashion, his Dallas Cowboys, and social media will definitely be missed. As Marty transcends to Heaven with his Father, all will celebrate his spirit which lives in all of us.
He leaves to cherish his memory: Father — Earnest Boyd, Jr. (Geraldine); Devoted and loving Fiancé — Precious Dickerson; Daughters — Aniya Epps and Shania Epps; Sons — Leonzay Cooper Petteway, Valery Epps, Ahmad Epps, and Lebron Epps; Grandsons -Prince and Legacy; Sisters — Tekeema Oliver (Tobias), Jasmine Epps (Travis), Ashley Willis (Czyz), Monique Boyd, and Latoya White (Reggie); Brother — Levar Boyd; Nephews — Ahmad Lee, Amarion Willis, Quintrell Bloom, Levar Boyd Jr, Latrell Boyd, Shawn Boyd, Troy Lartigue Jr, Tryce Lartigue, Reggie White, and Daundre Boyd; Nieces — Briana Smith, Tanaiya Oliver, Temari Willis, Briara Smith, Brooklynn Powell, and Andrnique Boyd; Cousins — Sherida Franklin, Dale Franklin, Corriell Jones, Malaysia Dennis, and Remy Landor; Uncles — Dale Franklin and Kenneth Sam; Great Aunts — Ernestine Shakoor and Maggie Franklin; Devoted Friends — Deuce Boys and Classmates Lawrence Richardson, Paul Courville, Edward Graham, Brian Veal, Darrylmond Humphrey, Brandon Sweeny, Derrick Pope, Tabyrus Rogers, Darius Bradford, Dwayne Williams, Jimmy Vallejo, and Kiki Baldwin; Loving Friends -Theodore Smith, Clarence Turner, Brittania Smith, Donald Shinette, Darryl Glover, and Brandon Brown. — A hosts of other beloved family, classmates, and friends who are many in number.
