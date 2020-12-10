SANTA FE — Martin Gately, 93, passed away on December 7, 2020 at his home. He was born in 1927 in West Point, Nebraska. He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Mary Sue; his parents, Michael and Philomena Gately; brothers Thomas, Vincent, Michael, John, James and Robert; and sister Agnes McLawchlin. He is survived by his children, Mary Elizabeth and husband, Doug; Helen Marie, Edward, Joan and husband, Jeff; and Paul; and eight grandchildren, Catherine, Jessica, Jamie, Ruthie, Dorthie, Stephanie, Teddy, and Heidi; and great granddaughter, Aussie; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mr. Gately graduated from Santa Fe High School in 1946, served in the U.S. Army for two years during the Korean War, was part-owner of Gately Bros. grocery store in Galveston for 35 years, and worked for Purolator Courier in Lubbock for 7 years. He graduated from Texas Tech University in 1994.
Martin was a member of Queen of Angels Church in Dickinson. He loved his family and the land.
Visitation will be held from 6:00pm to 8:00pm on Sunday, December 13 at Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson, Texas, with a Rosary at 7pm. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00am on Monday, December 14 at Queen of Angels Catholic Church, 4100 Hwy. 3, in Dickinson with interment following at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
