Claudia Marie Denefield

LEAGUE CITY, TX — Claudia M. Denefield, affectionately known as “Marie”, was born in Galveston, Texas to the late Claudia and Warren A. Denefield on October 31, 1944 and died August 22, 2021.
Her early education included Galveston ISD and The Sunshine Learning Center Inc.
Marie is preceded in death by her parents, Claudia and Warren A. Denefield. Her siblings Lloyd “Wolf”, Jacqueline “Jackie”, James “Sunny”, Josephine “Joe”, and her great niece Ashley.
Left to cherish her memories are her brothers, Edward and David Denefield, her brother-in-law Gary Simmons, her nieces Shirl, Chris, Londa (Eddie), Steph and Dewanna. Nephews, Warren (Jenny), Greg, Calvin and Dewayne.
Home going Celebration will be held at 11:00 a.m.Saturday, September 4, 2021, with viewing beginning at 10:00 a.m. at Winn Funeral Home.
602-32nd Street, Galveston, Texas 77550.
