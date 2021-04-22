Te'Casha Te'Shay Andrews

RICHMOND — Te'Casha 34, was called home to be with the Lord on April 11, 2021 in Houston, TX. Te'Casha was born on December 9, 1986. She was the daughter of Alicia Andrews Senegal (Allen) of Houston, Texas and Elroy Hunter( Sherri) of Huntsville, Texas.
Te'Casha attended La Marque Independent School District where she graduated with the Class of 2005. She was a cadet in the Junior ROTC Program and completed the Texas Cosmetology Program with completion upon graduation. Te'Casha also worked with Texas Department of Criminal Justice as a Correctional Officer where she received her calling and went on to open up her own Assisted Living Facility name Persona Personal Care and Companions. This was her pride and joy. Te'Casha was truly and angel that was kind, loving and compassionate with the biggest heart. To know her was to love her. Her memory will not go in vain as her business will continue to thrive.
She leaves to cherish her memory her Grandparents Mildred and Elroy Hunter of Huntsville, TX; Sisters Te'Herea Andrews of Pearland, TX, Ashley and Terri Hunter of Huntsville,TX; Brothers Allen Senegal of Phoenix AZ and Andrew Senegal of Nashville TN, Exzerayn (Simone), Xavier and Amaryi Hunter of Huntsville,TX; Nieces Alayna, Jayani and Aariah; Nephews Chance, Chanden, Elijah and Cannon; Beloved Cousins; Brock Andrews of Missouri City,TX and Teri Andrews from Deridder, LA; Best friends Marquita Venters and Markette Callahan; 5 godchildren Jaidyn, D'Draylon, Ja'Keete, La'Kerriyah and Lamondrae and a host of uncles, aunts cousins and friends.
The funeral service will be held at Bay Area Funeral Directors on April 24, 2021 at 1pm located at 5410 FM 1765 (facing hwy3) Texas City, TX 77591 with Interment at Mainland Cemetery in Hitchcock Texas. The visitation will be held from 11am- to time of service.
Memorial in lieu of flowers can be sent to Bay Area Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.