Joyce Elaine Cupples age 93 of Galveston died Sunday July 19, 2020 at Ashton Parke Care Center in Texas City. Funeral services are 10:00am Monday July 27, 2020 at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Galveston Memorial Park in Hitchcock. The family will receive visitors from 5:00pm until 8:00pm on Sunday at the funeral home.
Joyce was born April 29, 1927 in Port Bolivar, Texas to William David Carruth and Grace Elaine Cline Carruth. She was employed as a cashier during her working career. She and her husband were lifelong, faithful members of First Baptist Church of Galveston. She enjoyed spending her time cooking for holiday gatherings and serving her family. Her children and grandchildren were the light of her life. She loved to travel to Louisiana, to watch her TV shows, she loved her dog Sparky, and her cat Sparkles. She was a loving person that will be greatly missed and forever admired,
Preceded in death by her parents, husband Charles Edward Cupples, half brother Burdette Eberhardt; survivors include daughters Linda Jeanne Mcginty and husband Wayne of Dickinson. Karen Elaine Scales and husband Milton of Richmond, Texas and Denise Yvonne Yearnd of LaMarque; son Charles Edward Cupples and Debbie of Houston; grandchildren Kelsey Campbell and husband Nick, David Scales, Tanya Eben, Rae Yearnd, Virginia Yearnd and husband Mike Guerrero, Lauren Yearnd, Cathy Meloy and husband Matthew and Chuck Cupples; great grandchildren Connor Fritz, Ryan Mellen, Lillian Guerrero, Trinity Smith, Benjamin Smith, Charlotte Campbell and Maddie Meloy.
Pallbearers are family members. Memorials may be sent to the Galveston Island Humane Society 6814 Broadway St, Galveston, TX 77554.
