Thelma Grace Jones Terry, “Ms. Terry”, as she was so affectionately known to so many transitioned from this life on August 13, 2019 at Mainland Medical Center.
On August 24, 2019 the family will be receiving visitors beginning at 12 noon to 1:00 p.m. at Carnes Funeral Home of Texas City and service to follow at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park, 10708 Hwy 6, Hitchcock, TX 77510.
