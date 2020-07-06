SANTA FE—Mr. David Lee Branstetter, Sr. left this earth to be with the Lord on July 1, 2020 in Clear Lake.
Born January 6, 1938 in DeWitt, Arkansas to Marion David Branstetter and Alta Odessa Owens Branstetter. Mr. Branstetter had been a resident of Santa Fe for 45 years, retired from HL&P after 38 years and was a member of John Mitchell Masonic Lodge 1401 AF & AM. David enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his family, especially his great-grandbabies.
Survivors include his loving wife of 65 years, Thelma Irene Schaub Branstetter; 6 children, David Lee Branstetter, Jr., Sheila Harvey (Terry), Steven Branstetter aka Beaver, Richard Branstetter, Tami Bush (Paul), Lisa Walker; 9 grandchildren, Jon Branstetter, Matthew Branstetter, Danna Devries (Casey), Teri-Jo Janik (Derek), Steve Branstetter, Tandi Cox, Willie Bush (Morgan), Derek Walker, Darren Walker (Ashley); 9 great-grandchildren which were the love of his life; 2 sisters, Jean Cherry and Cindy Stapp (Steve); numerous nieces and nephews.
At David’s request there will be no viewing or funeral. A private family graveside service will be held.
Memorials in the form of donations may be made in David’s name to St. John’s Lutheran Church, Post Office Box 156, Santa Fe, Texas 77510. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
