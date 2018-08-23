Yolanda S. Jaramillo, age 73, of Texas City, was surrounded by her family when she was called to Heaven on Wednesday, August 22, 2018.
Visitation will be Friday, August 24th from 5-8 p.m. Funeral and Committal Services will be Saturday, August 25th from 9-11:30 a.m. Arrangements have been entrusted to Carnes Funeral Home of Texas City. Please go to carnesfuneralhome.com for further information.
