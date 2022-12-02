Tommye Randolph

BELLVILLE, TX — Tommye Laverne Hicks Randolph passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at the age of 92 years old on November 30, 2022. She was born March 29, 1930, in Webster, Texas to Thomas Henry Hicks and Della Mae Drake Hicks. Tommye was married to John Eugene Randolph in Coldspring, Texas on January 30, 1949. They met while attending Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Texas. While Tommye was a Bearcat, her heart belonged to Texas A&M University having been a 12th Man Foundation member for many years. They resided in Webster until moving to League City, Texas in 1964. John passed away in 1990, the year Tommye retired from 21 years of teaching government and economics at Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Texas. Tommye was loved by her students and many still remember the student painted murals which were featured on a local television show.
She and John had planned to retire in College Station and she continued that dream alone. Once she arrived in Aggieland, she became a docent at the George H.W. Bush Library, volunteered for the office of U.S. Representative Kevin Brady, was President of the Brazos Valley Republican Women, March of Dimes, just to name a few. She was honored as Brazos Valley Volunteer of the Year. She later returned to her home in League City to be with family and friends and continue her extraordinary volunteer activities including, past President of Clear Creek Republican Women, League City Historical Society, Friends of Devereux library volunteer, and Republican Network member. She also served as Precinct Election Judge for Galveston County.
Tommye was preceded in death by her husband, John E. Randolph and her parents, Thomas Henry Hicks and Della Mae Drake Hicks and brother, Houston A. Hicks.
She is survived by her daughters, Jane Couch and husband Andy, Nancy Taylor and her husband William and her son, John T. Randolph and his wife DeEtte. Her grandchildren are Chad Galloway and wife Lori, John E. Nolan and wife, Kimberly, Lyndsay Hinze and husband Tyler, Will Taylor and wife Avery, Sarah Sager and husband Geoff, John A. Randolph and wife Rebecca, and Rachel Ransom and husband Dane. Great-grandchildren, Kacie and Josh Galloway, Ethan and Anthony Nolan, Michael and Taylor Hinze, Isla Rose and Margot June Taylor, and Olivia Pearl Sager. She is also survived by her nieces, Pennye Lisle and Jennie Kahanek, as well as many other family and friends.
A visitation will be held at Forest Park East Funeral Home in Webster, Texas on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 from 10: 00 am to 11:00 am with a funeral to start at 11:00 am and a reception to follow. She requested that memorials be made to the 12th Man Foundation at Texas A&M University and Clear Creek Republican Women.
