Wilhelmina “Wilma” Rose Bonario Hogan, 84, resident of Webster, Texas passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019. She was born on June 20, 1934 in Galveston, Texas to her parents, Willie and Pauline Bonario.
She was a lifelong resident of Dickinson, Texas and a member of the very first graduating class at Shrine of True Cross Catholic School. She graduated from Dickinson High School. On June 28, 1953, she married the love of her life, Edward Michael Hogan. They were happily married for 64 years.
She was a homemaker for many years, caring for their six children and blessing her family with her amazing Italian cooking. Later, she took secretarial courses and began her career as an Administrative Assistant at College of the Mainland in Texas City where she worked for over 20 years.
Wilma was a lifelong member of Shrine of the True Cross Catholic Church and a member of the quilting group whose members became her dearest friends. She tirelessly made beautiful quilts for all of her children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She loved to garden and kept her yard filled with beautiful flowers. She was also a talented artist and left many treasured oil paintings for her family to enjoy. She was a devoted wife whose marriage serves as the golden standard for all of her family to follow. She was a loving and loved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward M. Hogan, Sr., her mother and father, her daughter, Laura Kay Hogan, and her brother, Roy Bonario.
She is survived by her daughter, Paula H. Przestrzelski, Carol B. Collins and husband Robert, and Sharon A. Hoffman and husband Greg; sons, Edward M. Hogan, Jr., and David P. Hogan and wife Melissa; fourteen grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. She left a wonderful legacy of love, laughter, and family and will be sorely missed by all who loved her.
Visitation will be held Sunday, May 5, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. with a rosary at 5:00 p.m., Crowder Funeral Home, 1645 E. Main Street in League City, Texas. Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. at Shrine of the True Cross in Dickinson with internment following at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Dickinson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.