Marvkese Dewayne Crawford Sr.

LEAGUE CITY — On January 28, 1999, God blessed us with the last baby boy Marvkese Dewayne Crawford, who we called MD, born to Nikita Crawford in Galveston, TX. When he entered this world, we knew he would be a firecracker.
MD received Christ at the age of 16, being baptized at Greater St. Matthews under the direction of Dr. William L. Randall, Jr. He later joined New Life Baptist, Houston, TX church allowing God to come into his life at the age of 17 under the direction of Pastor John Jasper. Educated in Hitchcock ISD, he graduated from Hitchcock High School Class of 2017. MD’s dream was to be a rapper. You could find him in the studio laying down tracks, spending time with his family, and traveling. He made the most out of life doing whatever he wanted, while he could.
On May 15, 2022, MD’s was called ending his earthly journey. He was preceded by his father Norman Martin, Stepfather Alva Braziel, grandfather, and great-grandparents.
Left behind to cherish his memory is his mother Nikita Crawford, children Le’Andre Simms, Marvkese Crawford, Jr., Mar’lee Crawford, Kerrington Sincere. MD’s siblings who will forever say his name are Donishea Russell, Lakita Russell, Andre Merchant, Irish Winn, Robert Williams, Skylar Williams, Veonna Martin, and Taylor Williams. The apple of his eye is his grandmother Tommie Dell Walker, Bredia Jones, and grandfather Lawrence Walker, and great- grandmother Mary Brazil. One aunt LaKeisha Walker. A very devoted special friend Bobbi’ Whitaker, his favorite cousins Shanicee Johnson, Lil Louis and Marcus Crawford. MD’s friends that will forever carry his memory are Rambeaux, Bahzo, Jai’Shann and Stone. There are so many nieces, nephews, aunts, cousins, and friends that will miss him dearly.
There will be a public visitation held on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 9am with a chapel service to begin at 11am. Services will be held at Carnes Funeral Home located at 3100 Gulf Freeway, Texas City, Texas 77591. The family has asked that all that attend wear a mask please.
