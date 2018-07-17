Dolores Jean Coughlin, 83, passed away on July 14, 2018 in Austin, Texas. Jean was born November 1, 1934 in Galveston, TX to Guido Joseph and Ruby Benge Ghiselli. She graduated from Ball High School and studied at the University of Texas in Austin. She married Lawrence Marius Coughlin on February 23, 1957 at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Galveston.
Jean was preceded in death by her husband, “Larry”, and son, Daniel Coughlin. Survivors include her sons Barry Coughlin, James Coughlin, and Brian Coughlin; son, daughter-in-law, and grandchildren, Sean Coughlin, Sherry Campbell Coughlin, Madeleine, Michael, and Aidan, respectively. She is also survived by siblings Raymond Ghiselli, Robert Ghiselli, and Diane Ghiselli Cimo; sister-in-law, Kay Ghiselli and brother-in-law, Philip Cimo.
Visitation will be held at 9:30 a.m., Thursday, July 19, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 1010 35th St. in Galveston. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery, 2506 65th St. in Galveston.
Pallbearers will be Barry Coughlin, James Coughlin, Sean Coughlin, Brian Coughlin, Michael Coughlin, and Craig Ott.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Dolores’ page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.